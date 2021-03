Megan Park Talks Her Directorial Debut 'The Fallout'

Canadian actress Megan Park speaks with ET Canada's Sangita Patel about her directorial debut "The Fallout", a film about a high school shooting tragedy, which took the top award in the Narrative Feature category at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival.

Plus, Megan and the film's stars, Maddie Ziegler and Jenna Ortega, reveal what brings them joy.