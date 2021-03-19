How to Grow and Care for Aloe Vera Plants

The key to growing healthy aloevera in your garden is making sureit is in the right environment.Stephania Gonzales of Plant Provisionssuggests using "cactus mix and adding perliteand orchard bark," for a well-draining soil.In the summer you'll want to water aboutonce a month or every three weeks.In the winter you'll want to keep thewatering to about once every two months.The placement of your aloe vera is also key.Making sure that your plant getsplenty of vitamin D without beingscorched by the sun is preferable.When bringing aloe vera indoors,it is important that your pothave a drainage hole.It's also important to keep your aloevera plant away from your pets, asit can be harmful to animals