Independent pharmacies giving out COVID vaccines

Independent pharmacies get the green light to distribute COVID vaccine

TODAY GOVERNOR HOGAN ANNOUNCED22 INDEPENDENTLY- OWNEDPHARMACIES ARE JOINING THESTATE VACCINATION NETWORK.

ONETAKING PART IS VOSHELL'SPHARMACY OFF WILKENS AVENUE INWEST BALTIMORE.

THEY STARTEDGIVING VACCINES THIS MORNING.THE OWNER SAYS GIVING LOCALPHARMACIES VACCINES CANIMPROVE VACCINE ACCESS.

Wehave a lot of patients whohave been looking forvaccines, especially theelderly who aren't on theinternet, don't have acomputer, don't have an emailaddress, and they call usevery day looking for it, anda lot of these people, theydon't want to go to a bigvaccination center.

They'reafraid of being around a lotof people.

So I think thisfills a very urgent need forpeople." THE ADDITIONALPHARMACIES MEAN NEARLY 300LOCATIONS STATEWIDE ARE NOWADMINISTERING VACCINATIONS.

WEHAVE THE PARTICIPATINGPHARMACIES ON OUR WEBSITE ATWMAR 2 NEWS DOT COM SLASHVACCINATING