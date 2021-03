Daniel Dae Kim, Simu Liu & More Celebs Speak Out On Anti-Asian Hate

The rise in attacks against Asians around the world has been horrific, and Tuesday's shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, has amplified the outcry that this violence must end now.

Daniel Dae Kim, Trevor Noah, Simu Liu and more celebrities are speaking out on the targeted hate crimes in an effort to #StopAsianHate.