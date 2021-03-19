Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Kim and Kanye's Divorce

Jenner appeared on the 'Kyle & Jackie O Show' podcast on March 18.

She discussed the impending divorce of her daughter, Kim Kardashian, and rapper Kanye West.

I think it's always going to be hard.

The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much, Kris Jenner, on the 'Kyle & Jackie O Show' podcast.

All I want is for those two kids to be happy.

That's the goal.

, Kris Jenner, on the 'Kyle & Jackie O Show' podcast.

I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone's OK.

That's what you want as a mom, Kris Jenner, on the 'Kyle & Jackie O Show' podcast.

Jenner isn't sure how the divorce will play out on the series finale of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'.

I think it's just a private time for them.

Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time.

When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say, Kris Jenner, on the 'Kyle & Jackie O Show' podcast.

Kardashian and West share four children together.

The eldest, North, is 7 years old.