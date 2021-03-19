Biden approval grows as more Americans get vaccinated

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling released on Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden may have taken a bit of a fall on his way into Air Force One on Friday - but his approval rating is steadily climbing.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that fifty-nine percent of adults in the U.S. approve of his overall job performance, up four points from late January.

Driving those numbers are views on his handling of COVID-19, and the economy.

Sixty-five percent of respondents approved of Biden's response to the pandemic, and fifty-two percent liked his stewardship of jobs.

The positive ratings come on the heels of a major legislative victory: A $1.9 trillion rescue package that will send checks to millions of Americans.

And overall optimism is dovetailing with the rollout of vaccines nationwide.

The country is on track to meet the president's goal of administering 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office...well ahead of target.

Americans were more critical, however, of Biden’s response to a surge of migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.

About 41% said they approved of how the president was handling immigration, while 45% disapproved.

But with his overall approval rating near sixty percent, Biden is now 11 points more popular than his predecessor ever was.

Reuters polling never found Republican Donald Trump drawing more than 48 percent public approval.