Priyanka Chopra Says Her Mom 'Manifested' Nick Jonas Into Her Life

During an upcoming episode of "Super Soul", Priyanka Chopra sits down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss love, life and spirituality.

The actress opens up about her marriage to Nick Jonas and credits her mother for "manifesting" him into her life.

Plus, the New York Times bestselling author discusses her new memoir 'Unfinished', and shares why she decided to write about her life at such a young age.