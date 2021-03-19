Turkey season starts Saturday in Alabama

Every seasoned turkey hunter has their favorite calls to use on a trip, and you might get yours made locally, right here in North Alabama.

Here's today's 'alabama original'... nat of striker being used on pot call derrick stuckey obsession custom calls owner "that's called a turkey yelp there."

Vo: box calls, pot calls, strikers...derrick stuckey makes them all.... sot: stuckey "i had a whole collection of pot calls and box calls and strikers that i wasn't satisfied with.

So, i thought i would start making my own."

Vo: obsession custom calls cranks out close to 750 pieces each year.

And derrick does it all himself from start to finish!

Oh yeah...he has a full-time job, too!

Sot: stuckey "i spend about five hours a night during the peak season and then on the weekend sometimes twelve hours a day."

Vo: and it's definitely busy season for derrick.

Putting together something like a pot call isn't an overnight process.

Derrick travels to places like nashville, north carolina, even as far as seattle to hand-pick the wood he'll use for each call.

Some of it he'll even import from africa!

Bridge stand-up <luke on cam when derrick stuckey gets in the wood for one of his turkey calls, it can take up to two years until it's ready to go out the door.

Vo: it'd be easy to just pick up a few calls from a big box store, but obsession custom calls are all handmade.

Derrick considers it art.

Sot: stuckey "i can't make any more than what i'm already making.

By myself.

And everything has to be handmade and i'm not willing to switch to everything being machine- made."

Vo: the process may take years.

The work may be brutal.

But, for derrick - it's worth it.

Sot: stuckey "there's nothing better than to get a picture on an april morning of some 12-year-old in kansas that killed their first turkey using your call.

That makes it all worthwhile.

And i get those pictures constantly.

And all call-makers do, not just me."

Nat of calls being used during sig-out in maysville, for alabama originals, i'm luke hajdasz,