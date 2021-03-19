After one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the country within its prisons, a recent statewide survey found that just half of Minnesota corrections officers want the vaccine, Liz Collin reports (2:06) WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 19, 2021
MN Corrections Officers Hesitant To Get COVID Vaccine
