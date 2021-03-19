FEMA offering funeral assistance for COVID-19 deaths

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families and FEMA wants to help ease the burden on families.

- the covid-19 pandemic has - brought overwhelming- grief to many families and fema- - - - wants to help ease the burden o- families.

- under the coronavirus response- and relief- supplemental appropriations act- of 2021 and the american- rescue plan act of 2021, fema - - - will now provide financial- assistance for covid-19-related- funeral expenses- incurred after january 20,- 2020.fema will begin to - implement the covid-19 funeral- assistance next month.

Jeff - o'keefe jr. president of- bradford o'keefe funeral homes- goes into more detail on those- who qualify and do not qualify- for the fema assistance.- - "some of the ineligible people would be those- that had preexistent burial - insurance or funeral insurance- that they could have used - toward their loved ones service- so i think this is primarily- going to be helping - - those that did not have anythin- already set up in place because- it is a big - financial burden to undertake s- this will be basically a way of- helping those families- out that had nothing previously- set up" for more information on the fem- covid funeral - assistance you can visit- - - bradford o'keefe dot com and-