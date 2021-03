"The Hell Is Wrong With Us?" Newsom Blasts Anti-Asian Hate Incidents In Meeting With AAPI Leaders

Amid a wave of attacks on Asians in the Bay Area and across the U.S., California Gov.

Gavin Newsom met with Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community leaders in San Francisco Friday to condemn the acts and commit to working with them to combat racism.

