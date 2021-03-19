Habitat for Humanity’s ‘ReStore’ offers purchases for a purpose

After all the hurricanes, COVID, and other challenges we have faced in South Mississippi, many of us know first-hand and all too well the meaning of the word ‘restore.’

- have faced here in south- mississippi, many of us know- first-hand and all too well the- meaning of the word restore,- but as news 25's toni miles - shows us, habitat for humanity- of the- gulf coast has generated an all- - - - new meaning of the word through- it's two "re-stores" here on t coast.- quick!- - our mississippi gulf coast is - home to two habitat for humanit- restores - the- first opening in gulfport five- years ago - the second is - perched here in ocean springs - off highway 90 - it's been- up-and- - running since last summer, afte- covid caused a slight - delay in it's original opening- date.

Angie cozzucoli, store- manager, restore, ocean springs- "we've got appliances that come in-washers, driers, - refrigerators.

We also have - those new.

We also have - furniture and building- supplies."

All purchases for a purpose.- kayte bledsoe, restore- administrator coordinator: "we - - - are one of the biggest- fundraisers for habitat for - humanity.

All of the donations- and the purchases go directly - back into the community to help- - - - us build houses."

Something restore administrator - coordinator kayte bledsoe has - seen first- hand.

Kayte bledsoe- restore administrator - coordinator: "i'm not very handy, but i've - done the trim.

I've done the- painting and have seen the- process from laying the - cement to actually putting the- roof on."

Toni miles, news 25: "the habitat for humanity restore- accepts gently used - donations, such as electronics- and appliances.

You can drop- them off right- here on the side of the - building.

Pick up is available- in some cases."

Kayte bledsoe, restore- administrative coordinator: - "larger items-if it's something you - can't carry in yourself, we do- offer a free donation pick up.- all you have to do is call the- hotline, and we'll schedule - you."

Donations are tax deductible -- and for all you shoppers out- there...- angie cozzucoli, store manager,- restore, ocean springs: "gone tomorrow.

Yes, it goes- quickly.

Usually same day or th- next, so if you see it, it's a- good idea to get it that day."

In ocean springs, toni miles,