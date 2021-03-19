Water On Roads Causing Travel Headaches

People in morgan county are still experiencing some of the aftermath from wednesday night's storm.

Waay 31's grace campbell visited "red oak road" off of highway 36 - and grace, what was it like when you were there?

There was easily a foot of water covering the road right before you got onto highway 36.

Take a look at your screen, you can see how deep the water is right by the stop sign.

Luckily, people were not attempting to drive through the water to get onto the highway.

Within a 10 minute time period, i saw a couple of cars turn around after realizing you couldn't even see the road.

Linda case has lived on this road for a few years and she said she's never seen this much flooding by her house before.

"this is rare.

Once since we've been here the road, the road was covered, it was flooded but this is the worst it's ever been and a lot of people from this area say it's the worst they've ever seen."

Case said the water has gone down significantly since yesterday.

So, it's just a matter of time until she can easily get onto highway 36.

Reporting live in decatur, grace campbell waay 31 news