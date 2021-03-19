City of Ashland, Parks and Recreation work on wildfire prevention

The City of Ashland and Parks and Recreation Commission are working to prevent another tragedy like the Almeda fire from occurring.

Work crews are removing flammable brush and blackberries next to neighborhoods most susceptible to summer flames.

Officials say the need comes after assessing and mapping wildfire risk on public properties.

The goal is to tackle the problem before it becomes an emergency.

"public safety and the protection of their homes from fire and their own personal safety as well is paramount and that's why we're coming in and we are doing our best to move blackberries as far away from homes as possible to get ahead of this problem so that we're not in a position late this summer or in the fall again, where we're in an emergency and it's too late to do something about it."