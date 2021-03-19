Prosecutor dismisses some murder and robbery charges in Dwayne French killing

The Vigo County Prosecutor has dismissed cases against two people initially tied to the murder of Dwayne French, but new charges could come.

Murder and robbery charges have been dismissed against two men in a vigo county case.

Last summer, terre haute police arrested shane johnson and jeffrey recupido in the murder of dwayne french.

The vigo county prosecutor's office has dropped their cases "without prejudice."

But they "could" be re-filed at any-time.

Let's walk through the case quickly... french was attacked as he was getting on his motorcycle back on august 21st 20-20.

Police said he was hit over the head and robbed of 15-hundred dollars.

French passed out as officers were interviewing him.

He ultimately died at an indianapolis hospital.

We talked with prosecutor, terry modesitt.

He said his office received "new" evidence that requires further investigation.

Modesitt did not want to risk double jeopardy in the case.

If we had went on with the trials, then you can't re-try anyone once you've gone on with the trial if they were found not guilty.

So, really had to analyze what's the best route in this case.

26 year old loghan morris was also arrested in connection in this case.

Her charges still stand.

Modesitt says the case is far