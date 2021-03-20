A member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense explains why she opposes removing permits.

12 now.

Tennessee lawmakers continue to push forward what some call the "constitutional carry" bill.

The bill does away with the permitting system required to carry a handgun.

It's not supported by some law enforcement groups like the tbi.

The moms demand action for gun sense organization opposes the bill, and questions why lawmakers want to do away with permits.

"nobody wants the permitting system to change the permitting system works it keeps guns out of the hands of dangerous people look one law can't stop all crime but if it can stop some of the crime then it's worth hahttp: this was one of the governor's listed legislative priorities.

A local man is sentenced to nearly