Rise in anti-Asian violence - How local Hoosiers are making a difference

There is a significant rise in Anti-Asian violence nationwide as a result of the coronavirus.

In combatting all forms of racism.

Many activist groups are reporting there "is" a dramatic rise in anti-asian violence across the globe.

Many people of asian descent have seen both a rise in verbal harassment and physical assault.

Some experts hope there are long term solutions coming in the future.

According to the stop asian-american- pacific-islander hate organization nearly 4,000 hate incidents occurred in the past 12 monthsthis is a significant increase from previous years.

Experts believe this is likely a result of covid-19 stereotypes.

Dina okamoto is a sociology professor at indiana university bloomington.

She explains that this number may be even higher because many go unnoticed " i think we are not even seeing the half of it because people aren't reporting these crimes."

Experts say what happened in atlanta on tuesday was the result of years of anti-years of anti-asian sentiment.

Eight people including six women of asian decent died on tuesday night in atlanta.

"unfortunately something like this had to happen to get nationwide attention" going forward, the recent shooting is sparking more conversations on how to help asian-americans facing hate and discrimination... ellen wu is the director of asian americans studies programs at i-u.

She is also a part of the indiana's chapter of the national asian pacific american women's forum.

They are hoping to make she is hoping to make an impactful change here locally.

We launched a statewide petition asking governor holcomb to condemn and recognize anti-asian hate incidents and asking the governor in his authority to begin taking proactive measures to support asian american hoosiers who have been targeted by these incidents.

The petition was submitted with 1900 signatures and 32 organizations as co-sponsers.

Additionally, the petition is also asking the governor to establish an advisory commission on asian american pacific and islander affairs .

"we want to create a safer indiana for all people that live here" the indiana state senate is working on this issue with a new resoultion.

It denounces anti-asian and pacific islander racism and any form of bias crime in indiana resulting from the coronavirus.

