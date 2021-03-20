Report: Current Cuomo Aide Alyssa McGrath Accuses Governor Of Sexual Harassment

More damaging allegations against Gov.
Andrew Cuomo came out Friday with an eighth woman accusing him of sexual harassment; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
More damaging allegations against Gov.
Andrew Cuomo came out Friday with an eighth woman accusing him of sexual harassment; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Alyssa McGrath is the first current employee to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment.
Another woman is accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. This comes as a former aide is haring her story, describing a..