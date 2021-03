Varanasi bird lover urges people to save 'Goraiya' on World Sparrow Day

A bird lover from holy city Varanasi has set an example for others by saving sparrows in his area from extinction.

IP Batra, who loves the chirp of sparrows, took some steps in past years by which he is able to save sparrows of his area.

These sparrows are almost vanished and have become rare to spot due to the urbanization and mobile towers.

Batra urged people to take steps to save these little birds.