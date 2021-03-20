Samuel Baker arrest 3.19.21

IN PULAKSI COUNTY... AUTHORITIES SAY A MAN KILLED ANOTHER MAN AFTER HE WAS TOLD TO LEAVE A HOME.

according to the pulaski county sheriff's office.... the father of 22- year-old samuel baker called 9-1-1 thursday night... saying his son just shot a man in his home.

Deputies say robert claunch was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff.... ronald baker says he told his son to leave the home then went into another room.

He says claunch then told his son to leave.... and samuel baker shot him.

