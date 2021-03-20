Murder arrest 3.19.21

A LEXINGTON MURDER SUSPECT HAS BEEN ARRESTED AFTER A POLICE CHASE TODAY FROM LOUISVILLE INTO LEXINGTON.

23-year-old caelan gills is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old ja'quis ray in a business parking lot on woodhill drive in december.

According to lexington police...louisville officers tried to pull gills over today...but he lost them...until the franklin county sheriff's office picked up the chase on i-64.

Gills drove to lexington...pulling into the winburn neighborhood...whe re he got out of the car and ran.

Police say they caught him soon after.

This is a developing story.

