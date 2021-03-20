Hit and run arrest 3.19.21

LEXINGTON POLICE SAY A TEENAGER IS UNDER ARREST FOR A DEADLY HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT INVOLVING A BICYCLIST

Arrested.jpg lexington police say a teenager is under arrest for a deadly hit and run accident involving a bicyclist.

L3: abc 36 news white teen arrested in fatal hit-and-run lexington 41-year-old randy baker died after being hit while riding his bike on new circle road and meadow lane just before ten wednesday night according to police... the 17- year-old driver left the scene after hitting baker.

Police say they later located the teen and the car he was driving.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.... tampering with physical evidence and driving without a license or insurance.

A lexington murder suspect