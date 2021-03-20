Coronavirus variant found in south Mississippi

Story tonight.... today state health leaders confirmed the south african variant of the coronavirus was found in mississippi.... its something experts find concerning ... the state department of health confirmed this afternoon that a case of the south african variant was found in harrison county.

That's about a 4 and a half hour drive from north mississippi... experts are concerned because they say the variant seems more contagious ..... and two of the most popular vaccines used right now might not provide you the protection from it... " the astrazeneca and in some cases , johnson and johnson look like they might not be quite as effective in preventing illness.."

The c-d-c reports that 180 cases of the south african strain have been identified in 26 states or territories... doctor paul byers said the health department is upping their work to identify the new strains.

Byers added that even after being vaccinated, steps still need to be taken to reduce the spread of the virus, including wearing a