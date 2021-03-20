Tree into house 3.19.21

Call for a family in georgetown when a huge tree fell onto a house.

Take a look at this...woodland tree care says this may have happened due to a combination of high winds and old roots.

We're told the people inside weren't hurt.

This happened overnight.

The tree company advises homeowners who might have large trees like this to get them checked out frequently as a precaution.

Doug: "it's good to have a certifieid arborist is come out and check and do a tree assessment just because it's a big tree doesn't mean there's something wrong with it but it's always good to have it checked out because sometimes you never know something like this could happen" the house has been condemned because of the structural damage.