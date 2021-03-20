Disaster declaration 3.19.21

GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR SAYS HE HAS SUBMITTED A REQUEST THAT A MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION BE ISSUED FOR THE STATE FOLLOWING THE DAMAGE LEFT AFTER LAST MONTH'S SEVERE WINTER STORMS.

the governor issued a state of emergency order following the storms. fifty nine counties and 38 cities also issued local states of emergency orders.

Four deaths were attributed to the storm.

Heavy rain, hail, sleet, freezing rain, ice, and bitter artic air caused massive power outages, water system failures, landslides, mudslides and left many roadways impassable.

At the height of the event... 154,500 kentucky homes were without power.

The governor says assessments are still being done of the damage from flooding earlier this month.