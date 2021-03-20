Stidman raffle 3.19.21

MADISON COUNTY AGENICES AND LEXINGTON MOTOR SPORTS HAVE TEAMED-UP TO RAFFLE OFF AN A-T-V...IN HONOR OF A RETIRED KENTUCKY STATE POLICE OFFICER.

This 2021 polaris razor will be raffled off to support retired officer aaron stidham.

For 23 years stidman worked with kentucky state police commercial vehicle enforcement and the richmond police department.

In november of 2020--he had to retire after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

Proceeds from this raffle will go on to benefit him and his family.

His wife says the support has been overwhelming and that her husband looks forward to getting better.

Tracy:"he's just a wonderful person he just cannot wait to give back after this is all over with and we beat this we just want to do so much to help people going through the same thing we are going through"