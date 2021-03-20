ODE considering physical distance changes for schools

During a press conference held by Governor Kate Brown, Brown along with Oregon Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said that the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority is looking into new data from the CDC that could allow schools to have social distancing measures of three feet in a classroom instead of six feet.

Update from the cdc that would reduce physical distancing from 6 feet to three feet in classrooms as long as everyone is wearing a mask.

Today in governor kate brown's press conference-- governor brown and doctor dean sidelinger stated that o-d-e and the oregon health authority is looking at this new data that has been released by the c-d-c to see if they can implement 3 feet of physical distancing in classrooms all across oregon.

But again until those changes are made by o-d-e the medford school district and other school districts will not be able to bring more kids back into the classroom.

The oregon department of education and the oregon health authority are gonna take a look at the cdc guidance and decide at a future date if the want to change the guidance for the state of oregon.

If they do that then we will be making the change.

In the medford school district we look forward to the day that we can get all of our students back in the classroom.

