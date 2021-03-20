Skip to main content
Saturday, March 20, 2021

Back Bay Mission gives back to the local community

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
For almost 100 years, Back Bay Mission has had a simple mission: to strengthen neighborhoods, seek justice, and transform lives.

- - for almost 100 years, back bay- mission has a simple mission: t- strengthen neighborhoods, seek- justice, and transform lives.

- news 25's lorraine weiskopf - - - speaks with some volunteers and- explains how you can also get - involved in their - mission.- - pam small john small, - volunteers "we were first introduced to back bay missions- when we were- stationed here in 1961 as - newlyweds."

- - - for about three months out of - every year the no longer- newlyweds like pam and john - small dedicate their time - volunteering with back bay- mission.- pam small john small, - volunteers"the love that is shown - around here and we get to meet- so many new people is just a- wonderful place to- have a second career if you - will."

The non profit offers many- different opportunities - for volunteers to get involved.- right now volunteers are- building homes in north gulfpor- that will be sold at market - value.

Executive director james- pennington explains a prime - example of how they strengthen- communities in south- mississippi.

James pennington,- executive director, "the proceeds go into rehabbing home- where in areas like gatson wher- there's - historical or ancestral poverty- to rehab homes and actually wor- with the- homeowners and give them the- skills they need to maintain an- keep up their homes - after we come in to do some - rehab work."

And don't worry no construction- experience is necessary to get- involved in a project like this- it didn't scare away siblings - diane anderson and ken jahnke - who traveled all the way from - the mid west to transform lives- diane anderson and ken jahnke - volunteers from mid west "when we- come down here we always have a- least one person that knows wha- they're - doing, the rest of us follow- suit and go with the flow."

Volunteering could even help yo- learn a new trade.- pam small john small, volunteer- "we have expert leadership here, and it's a goo- time to pull the trigger on a - chop saw."

If you're interested in - volunteering or learning more - about back bay mission call 228- 432-0301.

- in gulfport, lorraine weiskopf- news

