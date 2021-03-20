Stone’s Cortez Dennis hits walk-off grand slam against Canton Academy Credit: WXXV Duration: 20 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Stone’s Cortez Dennis hits walk-off grand slam against Canton Academy More beach battling at Biloxi, Stone taking on Canton Academy as a part of Battle at the Beach and if you’re not familiar with Cortez Dennis, get familiar with Cortez Dennis, the baseball getting a formal introduction over the wall and gone for a walk-off grand slam.

8-3 final.- - more beach battling at biloxi..- stone taking on canton- academy, as a part of battle at- the beach... and if you're not- familiar with cortez dennis...- get familiar with cortez- dennis... - the baseball just got a formal- introduction... - over the wall... and gone... fo- a walk-off grand slam.- makes it 10-nothing tomcats...- which is a 10-run rule... - fun day... they get seminary, - - - tomorrow.