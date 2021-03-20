PFW Drops First Match of the Weekend to Ohio State 3-1

Staying on p-f-w's campus... men's volleyball at home hosting ohio state looking to snap out of their recent funk...and the dons stormed out to the early lead out of the gates... here you see richie diedrich with the denial at the net... seven kills..

Six blocks... dons up three...later in the frame... set outside to bryce walker... and the freshman delivers with the big swing for one of his two kills...but the buckeyes would storm back.... here's sotiris siapanis with one of his match high 23 kills...ohio state takes the first 25-22... they go on to win in four...make it four losses in their last five matches