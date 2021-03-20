Skip to main content
USF Football Looks to Get Back in Win Column Against IWU

Coming off its first loss of the season, the Saint Francis football team will look to bounce back with a win against in-state foe Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.

Tomorrow... meanwhile, saint francis football is in bounce-back mode this week ater falling on the road to concordia ann arbor last saturday..the cougars dug themselves a 21-0 hole in that game before storming back to tie it in the second half..but a field goal in the final minute put concordia on top for good..the loss drops u-s-f's record to 1-1 on the season..cougs will try to get back in the win column tomorrow as they travel to take on indiana wesleyan..

They'll kick things off at noon tomorrow down

