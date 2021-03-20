High School Baseball: Poplarville vs Forrest County AHS

Up in the Pine Belt, Poplarville on the road visiting Forrest County Agricultural High School, rematch of a game the Hornets lost 6-5 in extras on Tuesday.

- but on friday... bases juiced - for the hornets, in the first - inning... - alec adams hits the batter... s- that brings home the first run- of- the game.

- but adams comes back strong the- next couple frames... catches - a man looking there.- on the other side, though...- jordan belsome was dealing all- night long... he strikes out th- side, in the fourth... just - nasty.- and this is revenge best served- cold... another extra - innings finish... only this - time... it's the hornets... 4-1- - - final, in 11.

