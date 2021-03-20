Play of the Day: March 19th, 2021

Been another year... even thoug- this- - - - year felt more like 10.

- today... my dad... steven david- haeger... would've turned - 69 years old... and not a day - goes by... that i'm not thinkin- about what life would be like..- if he were still here... anothe- year older.

- my first instinct, today... was- to be sad... but i remember - people- telling me... eventually... - these days would become a - reflection of happy memories...- rather than the alternative.- and i think i'm starting to get- there... although i'm running - out - to ways to say i miss you... bu- that's just part of the process- it's just that birthdays are- supposed to be happy... and eve- though you're not around to - celebrate it with me... i've- been- smiling... listening to jimmy - buffett... and watching a - whole lot of march madness... - because it doesn't have to- bad day... even if it's a hard- day.- not sure what kind of cable - subscription they've got up - there... but hopefully you're - watching right now... from a- better place.