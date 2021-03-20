Jack Doss proud of former players

Doss has a list of players he coached in the Big Dance

Maryland.

John petty is getting ready to represent huntsville on the national stage playing for alabama in the ncaa tournament.

The senior has a big support group back here in the 256..

One of his biggest fans being his former high school coach... jack doss.

Doss says petty is like a son to him... the now grissom basketball coach is excited to watch petty compete against iona saturday at three.

Doss says petty has been big for bama on defense, but he wants to see his guard take more shots.

He thinks if bama gets hot..

They'll be the ones standing under confetti come the first weekend in april.

Well i think they can win it, theyre the dark horse, but they got so many players, and people who can shoot and this game is all about shooting, and he has the guys playing defense.

They have a shot at going a long way in the torunament.

Alabama practicing at hinkle fieldhouse ahead of tomorrow's game.

But petty isn't the only player dancing who doss coached... justin hopskins and texas southern are moving on... doss coached hopkins at jemison too!

He's proud of see his fromer star get a dub on opening night of the tournament.

J hope is a great player, he led us to three state championships... he'll play overseas for money, so im excited about justin hopkins future.

I mentioned earlier doss is at grissom now... he has two players who have already recieved d1 offers.

Efrem johnson has an offer from lehigh and rj johnson has two sec offers, lsu and auburn.

So doss says we'll be seeing more huntsville players in the big