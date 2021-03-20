Bone-nabbing on Evansville's eastside leaves neighborhood searching for two friendly skeletons.

Of evansville has been using their halloween decorations to uplift spirits since the start of quarantine.

But now -- the neighborhood is investigating - what they call - a bone-napping.

44news reporter claire dugan has the story.

"it's just brought such joy to everyone."

As a way of entertaining the neighborhood and giving them something to smile about-- ann dixon got creative with her halloween decorations.

"we decided to start just making every day would be a different scene to set up for them."

Using skeletons to set up different yard games and incorporate popular movies... the skeleton crew gained a lot of popularity.

"more and more people, the neighborhood, started walking by every day to see it."

However-- last saturday-- two of their skeletons were taken from their front yard.

"it was a broad daylight snatching.

So that really surprised us for one."

But the creativity didn't stop.

"so that everybody in the neighborhood could have a chance to mourn and everything, we set up a little vigil the next day to help with the grieving."

The skeleton crew and the rest of their loyal community are still holding out hope that their missing members-- named amelia scareheart and eddie deader-- might someday return.

"i was upset too.

I thought 'who would do that?

They've been out here all year."

Skeleton crew fans have even started investigations of their own.

"it really impacted all of the followers.

I mean, they got involved and they wanted to know what happened and did anybody see anything."

People are encouraged their keep an eye out for amelia and eddie.

"they're very popular and a lot of people in town have come to love them and love what they're representing in this past year of giving people something fun to look forward to each day."

