City Council candidate apologizes for offensive tweets

Cam Hardy, a candidate for Cincinnati City Council, is apologizing for old tweets that have resurfaced that included offensive remarks about gay people.

THE CHARTERITE COMMITTEERELEASED YESTERDAY IT'SENDORSED SLATE FOR CINCINNATICITY COUNCIL.AMONG THECANDIDATESENDORSED...THIS MAN.

CAMHARDY.

A MAN WHO IN 2013TWEETED INTENSELY DEROGATORYCOMMENTS ABOUT WOMEN AND GAYPEOPLE.

THE LANGUAGE SOOFFENSIVE, WE'VE BLURRED THEWORDS.HE HAS SINCE APOLOGIZEDFOR THOSE TWEETS.

I TALKEDWITH HIM TONIGHT.

HARDY TELLSME HE HAS WORKED HARD TO LEARNABOUT THOSE COMMUNITIES ANDHOW HIS COMMENTS WERE WRONG.cam hardy: "I think aboutthose tweets every single day.I'm not sure if you've been onmy Twitter feed lately.

But Italked, I talked about it justa few days ago, about how Iwoke up thinking about the manthat I used to be, and itmakes me feelhorrible." I ALSO TALKED TOTHE COMMITTEE PRESIDENT, WHOTELLS ME HE KNOWS CAM HARDY --AND HE IS A CHANGED MAN.matt woods: "Cam has beenincredibly transparent.

And,you know, he chose to keepthose tweets up, knowing as herose in prominence that thiswas his past.

And he's not.Well, he's incredibly sorry.He realized how much he hurtpeople with the things that hetweeted.

And so, you know,from us, he addressed it.

Heclearly has beenapologetic."WE'RE GOING TOTAKE A DEEPER LOOK AT THIS.AT WHAT IT TOOK FOR THECHARTER COMMITTEE TO GIVE ITSENDORSEMENT... AND IF IT'SOKAY TO BE ELECTED AFTER SUCHINFLAMMATORY COMMENTS.