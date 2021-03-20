Rutgers Fans Flock To New Jersey Restaurants For First Game Of NCAA Tournament

March Madness tipped off Friday, bringing a lot of excitement to New Jersey.
It's been a long wait for Rutgers fans.
The Scarlet Knights played in the tournament for the first time in three decades, and they won; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
