Newsom: Residents Older Than 16 Eligible for Vaccine by End of April

Gov.
Newsom laid out a timeline Friday afternoon for when all California residents over the age of 16 could be eligible for a COVID vaccine.
He says the goal is to open eligibility in five and a half weeks.
Katie Nielsen reports.
(3-19-21)
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said that as of April 12, all Illinois residents age 16-years-old and above would be eligible to..
All Connecticut residents 16 and older will be eligible for the shot on April 5.