Newsom: Residents Older Than 16 Eligible for Vaccine by End of April

Gov.

Newsom laid out a timeline Friday afternoon for when all California residents over the age of 16 could be eligible for a COVID vaccine.

He says the goal is to open eligibility in five and a half weeks.

Katie Nielsen reports.

(3-19-21)