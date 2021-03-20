India reports 40,953 new COVID cases, highest of 2021

Surge in coronavirus cases was witnessed as India reported highest infections of 2021 on March 20.

With 40,953 new cases, overall COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,15,55,284.

Union Health Ministry reported 23,653 recoveries in the last 24 hours, after which the recovery number jumped to 1,11,07,332.

Currently there are 2,88,394 active cases in the country.

With 188 new deaths due to COVID virus, death toll stood at 1,59,558.

Indian Council of Medical Research reported that 23,2431,517 samples have been tested so far till March 20.