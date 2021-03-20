SC says on reservation: For how long? And then asks this...| Oneindia News

For how many generations would reservations in jobs and education continue, the Supreme Court sought to know during the Maratha quota case hearing on Friday; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over unemployment in the state and said the CM stands as a wall to block the central schemes; India has added 40,953 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours - highest daily-rise since November 29.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#Reservation #lockdown2021 #WestBengalElection