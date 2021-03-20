'Give us 5 years, we will sacrifice our lives for you': PM Modi in Kharagpur

As West Bengal assembly election, BJP has shifted to top gear for political battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of Bengal to give BJP the opportunity for five years to BJP as the party is willing to "sacrifice lives" to serve the people.

"You have seen destruction by Congress and the Left.

TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Kharagpur on March 20.

PM Modi also claimed that over 130 BJP workers have sacrificed their lives for Bengal.