PM Modi likens social media server crash with Bengal's 'plight'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened WhatsApp and Instagram's server crash issue that took place on March 19, with plight of people in Bengal.

PM Modi said that everyone got worried after the social media services dropped for around 55 minutes but in Bengal development, trust and dreams have been shattered for 50-55 years.

"Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 min, everybody got worried.

But in Bengal, development, and dreams have been down for 50-55 years.

First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who have blocked state's development," said PM Modi during his rally in Kharagpur on March 20.

WhatsApp, Instagram services were down for thousands of users worldwide for over 30 minutes on March 19.