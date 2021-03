'Nagar Kirtan' organised in Amritsar to mark 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur

'Nagar Kirtan' organised in Amritsar to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib.

The procession will reach Delhi after paying obeisance at various gurdwaras in Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of devotees took part in the 'Nagar Kirtan'.

Guru Teg Bahadur travelled extensively in different parts of the country, including Dhaka and Assam, to preach the teachings of Nanak, the first Sikh guru.

The places he visited and stayed in, became sites of Sikh temples (Gurudwaras).