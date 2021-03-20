Daily politics briefing: March 20

The key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 20 as some European leaders warn of a third wave of coronavirus hitting the continent.

The French government announced that new lockdown restrictions would be imposed on Paris from midnight on Friday due to an increase in cases.Prime minister Jean Castex said France was facing a “third wave” of the pandemic, adding the new measures will last for four weeks.Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany may need to apply an “emergency break” on relaxing restrictions amid a rise in infections.Poland begins a new three-week lockdown on Saturday, with shops, hotels, cultural and sporting facilities closed, while other countries including Italy and Spain have opted for curfews in a bid to reduce the rate of transmission.