Rupert Grint on JK Rowling: 'You can have huge respect for someone and still disagree'
Rupert Grint on JK Rowling: 'You can have huge respect for someone and still disagree'

Rupert Grint said that although he respects J.K.

Rowling and her work, he felt he had to speak out against her after she came under fire for invalidating transgender people.