Ready to remove scheme's name to deliver ration at doorstep: CM Kejriwal

After Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana was halted, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting.

"A revolutionary scheme was going to start in Delhi from 25th March - Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.

People used to get ration from shops for which they used to face problems and stand in queues.

We had found a solution to deliver the ration at the doorstep instead," said Delhi CM after ther meeting.

"Centre wrote to us yesterday that we can't implement it.

Letter read that scheme can't be called Mukhya Mantri Yojana.

I held a meet with offices today and told them to remove the scheme's name.

We'll just deliver ration at people's doorstep without the scheme having a name," he added.