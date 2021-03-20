World Sparrow Day: Kanpur man's love for vulnerable birds

World Sparrow Day is celebrated on March 20, the day is marked to raise awareness on protecting birds.

While birds are at the receiving end due to pollution, Gaurav Bajpai in Kanpur has crafted several bird houses to provide them habitat.

Bajpai is highly concerned as sparrows are at the risk of extinction.

Gaurav took this initiative in 2014 for safety of avian species.

A shelter home for sparrows is protecting them from predator birds.

The birds are being harmed as the mobile towers are built in the city.

Conservation of birds is integral to balance ecosystem.