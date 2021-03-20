Unwanted house guest: HUGE python slithers through family’s home in Cambodia

- after spotting this whopping python casually slithering through their home.

A resident was terrified - let's be honest, who wouldn't be?

A resident was terrified - let's be honest, who wouldn't be?

- after spotting this whopping python casually slithering through their home.

The snake emerged in the wooden and tin structure in Battambang, northwest Cambodia on February 8.

It slowly made its way up to the roof beams, appearing to look for an exit point after people had seen it.

The filmer said: "It did not hurt anyone, it might have been attracted to rats feeding on the grains being stored at the back of the house."