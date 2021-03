Anti Narcotics Task Force established to probe drug cases: J-K DGP

J-K DGP Dilbag Singh on March 20 informed that the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has been established to probe drugs matter in the Valley.

"The probe is underway in cases where drugs dropped with drones' help.

The amount of drugs recovered is unprecedented.

Police are working towards countering the activity.

A new wing, Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) established which is working continuously in this matter.

Sometimes even weapons and money are carried with narcotics," said J-K DGP.