Will protect you, won't step back: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 20 again targeted central government over farm laws and accused them of not letting him speak in the Parliament.

However, he assured people of Assam that Congress party will protect them and not step back.

"The Farm Bills were passed without a discussion.

They don't let us speak in the Parliament.

However, we stand strong, we will protect you and will not step back," said Congress scion Gandhi.